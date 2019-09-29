Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Has Decreased Its Position

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video)

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 14,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 208,945 shares to 220,375 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

