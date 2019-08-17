Scholtz & Company Upped Stake in Dollar General (DG) by $322,728; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. 30,760 are owned by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 5,406 shares stake. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.63% or 1,242 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Noven Financial Grp has 183 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com has 92,366 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset Management reported 631 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 94,021 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tillar accumulated 1,003 shares. Sarasin And Llp holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,160 shares. First National Bank has 9,003 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd invested in 2.32% or 2,138 shares. Sol Cap Management, Maryland-based fund reported 390 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Make These Common Credit Card Mistakes? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,484 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.8% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mufg Americas Holdg reported 613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,456 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited Com owns 72,926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,657 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. 85 are held by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 2,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 1.85M shares. 5,419 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.14% or 88,750 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).