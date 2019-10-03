Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $1.07 Million; American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $632,995; Shares Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $228.7. About 1.06M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 24,755 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, down from 34,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.45. About 1.70M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 51 shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested in 39,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsr owns 5,323 shares. 343,640 are held by Adage Cap Prtn Limited Liability. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 26,071 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bb&T Ltd Co invested in 24,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 7,350 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). New England Investment And Retirement Gp Inc accumulated 0.26% or 5,978 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Lc accumulated 33,925 shares. American Commercial Bank holds 0.39% or 11,261 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,846 shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.43% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alps Advisors Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 3,809 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,723 shares to 29,312 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.96M for 19.00 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 248,130 shares. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Management Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,548 shares. Daiwa Secs has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,600 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 2,414 shares. 1,079 were accumulated by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 7,951 shares. Swedbank holds 0.16% or 191,216 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 7,224 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.14% or 48,612 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 1,855 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 11.83 million shares.

