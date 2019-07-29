Scholtz & Company Lowered Masimo (MASI) Holding by $1.75 Million; Academy Capital Management Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $879,222; Valuation Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.44 million, down from 519,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 186,303 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares to 109,690 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 247,551 are held by Morgan Stanley. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 20,165 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,079 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 22,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Monroe Financial Bank Tru Mi invested in 0.56% or 12,597 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 59,735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru holds 0.05% or 3,495 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Frontier Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 40,935 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,881 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru Inc holds 606,155 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 77 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership owns 490,663 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo (MASI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo ORiâ„¢, Oxygen Reserve Index, As an Indicator to Avoid Hyperoxia During General Anesthesia – Financial Post” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo’s O3 Oximetry Gets FDA Nod, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2019: MASI,TXMD,ONCS – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $250,000 activity.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.73 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95M for 53.94 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen holds 0.04% or 17,100 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson owns 52 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb accumulated 85,191 shares. Sequoia Fin Lc holds 0.05% or 9,351 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.28% or 785,680 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.15% or 28,969 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP invested in 0.19% or 87,335 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested in 21,875 shares. 17,154 are owned by Cwm Ltd Llc. 7,026 were reported by Round Table Service Limited Liability Com. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Mngmt Lc has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Schwartz Counsel Inc has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,700 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.