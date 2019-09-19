Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Position in Air Products And Chemicals (APD) by $1.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Ntv Asset Management Llc

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 12,136 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $222.2. About 541,535 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 10,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,812 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 26,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 4.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,085 shares to 71,774 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Lp holds 81,922 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Bailard invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.22% stake. Westpac Bk has 18,800 shares. Alphamark has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 14,588 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 12,109 are held by Creative Planning. Field Main Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 680 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 238 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.59% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Trust reported 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gradient Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 172 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares to 19,646 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,834 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 3,657 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 4,128 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,754 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 2,500 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 6,594 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 19,464 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 12,004 shares. Moreover, Int Sarl has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marietta Invest Partners has 26,833 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Hamlin Management Ltd Com reported 2.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 610,314 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 130,585 shares.