Scholastic (SCHL) to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019; Mitek Systems (MITK) Shorts Down By 3.63%

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) had a decrease of 3.63% in short interest. MITK’s SI was 917,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.63% from 951,900 shares previously. With 415,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK)’s short sellers to cover MITK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 136,351 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Scholastic Corp’s current price of $33.02 translates into 0.45% yield. Scholastic Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 95,410 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 76.79 P/E ratio. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Scholastic Earnings: SCHL Stock Sinks as Q3 Loss Wider Than Projected – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Enters Oversold Territory (SCHL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Scholastic Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. State Street has 845,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 604,493 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0.02% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 51,000 shares. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,920 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 828,432 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,783 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.71 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 42,990 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,586 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 94,389 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 46,342 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 43,912 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Mitek Systems, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Ny reported 757,200 shares stake. Amer Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Citigroup holds 0% or 9,182 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 11,680 shares. White Pine Cap Lc stated it has 220,499 shares. State Street has 596,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,000 are held by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. 119,105 were reported by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 2,294 shares stake. Prescott Group Mngmt Lc has 616,225 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 465,110 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.04% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gabelli And Invest Advisers has 105,720 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Teton Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 82,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems has $15 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.83’s average target is 44.82% above currents $9.55 stock price. Mitek Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, June 21.