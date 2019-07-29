Scholastic (SCHL) to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019; Chefs Warehouse Has 0.93 Sentiment

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 69 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 74 cut down and sold stakes in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 24.34 million shares, down from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 58 Increased: 47 New Position: 22.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Scholastic Corp’s current price of $33.87 translates into 0.44% yield. Scholastic Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 295,401 shares traded or 83.62% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Scholastic Confirms Positive Impact of Supporting Summer Reading for Elementary Students; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Scholastic Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). 6,252 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 53,515 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 1,604 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 166,281 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.02% or 51,000 shares. Zebra Cap Lc accumulated 0.37% or 17,444 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 8,950 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 22,320 shares. 15,660 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 25,470 shares.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 78.77 P/E ratio. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scholastic Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Corporation Announces First Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.28M for 29.26 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 520.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 102,826 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 51.03 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHEF) 6.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Ashley Christensen, to Open New Restaurant Concept at Parkside Town Commons – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Olympics-McBean named Canada’s chef de mission for Tokyo Games – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NaturalShrimp, Inc. Attends One of Nation’s Prestigious Restaurant Tradeshows – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $60,301 activity.