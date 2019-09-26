Scholastic (SCHL) to pay $0.15 on Dec 16, 2019; Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Shorts Raised By 6.69%

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to pay $0.15 on Dec 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Scholastic Corp’s current price of $38.78 translates into 0.39% yield. Scholastic Corp’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 168,072 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B

Exp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) had an increase of 6.69% in short interest. EXPI’s SI was 3.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.69% from 3.11M shares previously. With 218,300 avg volume, 15 days are for Exp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s short sellers to cover EXPI’s short positions. The SI to Exp World Holdings Inc’s float is 14.13%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 277,798 shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has declined 20.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Scholastic’s (NASDAQ:SCHL) Share Price Deserve to Gain 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Scholastic Has Turnaround Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Half a Million Young Readers Helped to Get 200,000 Books to Kids Without Access Through the Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 90.19 P/E ratio. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Scholastic Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.89 million shares or 3.24% less from 27.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De owns 15,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,307 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 143,495 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% or 319,662 shares in its portfolio. 6,900 are held by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co. Amg Funds Lc invested in 12,311 shares. 1,522 are held by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 8,455 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 9,539 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 21,863 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 14,518 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 10,200 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL).

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company has market cap of $514.58 million. The firm facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents.