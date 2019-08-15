Scholastic (SCHL) Share Value Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lifted Its Stake; Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Increased Holding

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 57,304 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 205.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 5,980 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 1,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 2.52M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 18,797 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Focused Wealth holds 0.06% or 2,565 shares. 3,545 are held by Birmingham Capital Al. Country Savings Bank invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Keystone Planning invested in 3.35% or 88,497 shares. 2,698 are held by Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 2,772 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 52,520 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.1% or 10,319 shares. Victory Management accumulated 273,866 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 23,720 shares to 5,712 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,183 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).