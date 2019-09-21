Scholastic (SCHL) Position Upped by Fairpointe Capital Llc; Crow Point Partners Upped Holding in At&T (T) by $6.93 Million as Market Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Scholastic (SCHL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 16,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.33 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Scholastic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 810,503 shares traded or 335.47% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 284,514 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $68.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold SCHL shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.89 million shares or 3.24% less from 27.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18,844 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 880,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Lc accumulated 24,353 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 6,900 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). D E Shaw Communications invested in 68,901 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Swiss State Bank owns 56,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Limited stated it has 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 6,432 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin reported 223,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 319,662 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 18,228 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL).

