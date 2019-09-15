Scholastic (SCHL) Holder Fairpointe Capital Raised Stake; Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Its Kraton Perform (KRA) Stake by $2.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 149,695 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Scholastic (SCHL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 16,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.33 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Scholastic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 230,874 shares traded or 43.51% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH

