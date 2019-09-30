Scholastic (SCHL) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Increased Stake by $485,595 as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Upped Position

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 24,635 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, up from 9,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 133,553 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M

