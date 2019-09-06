Scholastic (SCHL) Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Bluespruce Investments LP Decreased Msci (MSCI) Holding by $29.80 Million; Share Value Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 24,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 656,968 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 632,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 29,438 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $240.36. About 197,071 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 102,493 shares to 6,782 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,860 shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Costco Wholesale and Scholastic – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scholastic takes majority stake in UK children’s publisher – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Scholastic and NiSource – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scholastic -9.7% as it cuts guidance during peak quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release And Teleconference – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36M for 37.32 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.