Scholastic (SCHL) Analysts See $0.85 EPS; Ceco Environmental (CECE) Sentiment Is 1.64

Analysts expect Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) to report $0.85 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter's $1.45 EPS. SCHL's profit would be $29.92M giving it 9.66 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Scholastic Corporation's analysts see -365.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 83,965 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500.

Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 33 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ceco Environmental Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 22.49 million shares, up from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ceco Environmental Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $330.89 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 105,353 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) has risen 58.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 5.86% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. for 4.75 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 209,344 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 150,229 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 168,551 shares.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CECE’s profit will be $3.86M for 21.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $380,696 activity. NEWMAN JUDITH sold $149,388 worth of stock. HEDDEN ANDREWS S sold $81,920 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Scholastic Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.