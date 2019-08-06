Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Touches $10.44 Low on Aug, 6; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) reached all time low today, Aug, 6 and still has $10.13 target or 3.00% below today’s $10.44 share price. This indicates more downside for the $305.12M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.13 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.15M less. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 66,879 shares traded. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has declined 21.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company has market cap of $305.12 million. The firm is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia.

Analysts await Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 70.50% or $0.98 from last year’s $-1.39 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Scholar Rock Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% EPS growth.