Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.30% and its consensus price target is $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.