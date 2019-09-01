Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.