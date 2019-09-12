Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 44.09 N/A -2.40 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 44.9%. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.