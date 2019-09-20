Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|39.68
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|10.01
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 14.35% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
