Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 39.68 N/A -2.40 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 10.01 N/A -4.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 14.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.