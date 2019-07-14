Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 139.07 N/A -2.35 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.41 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.