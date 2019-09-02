Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.42 N/A -5.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 7%. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.