Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.94 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 4.2%. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.