Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.71 N/A -2.35 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 18.8 and 18.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 24.3% respectively. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Oragenics Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Oragenics Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.