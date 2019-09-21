Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.48 N/A -2.40 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 29401.59 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.