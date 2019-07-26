Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 112.68 N/A -2.35 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 70.8% respectively. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.