Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 44.89 N/A -2.40 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.10 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 172.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 75.3%. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.4%. Competitively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.