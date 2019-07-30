Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 116.68 N/A -2.35 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.