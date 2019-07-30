Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|17
|116.68
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.