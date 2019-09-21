Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|40.48
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|25
|28.31
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Liquidity
4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $36.5, which is potential 86.41% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
