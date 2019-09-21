Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.48 N/A -2.40 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival Insmed Incorporated's Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $36.5, which is potential 86.41% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.