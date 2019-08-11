Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

We are comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 99.84 N/A -2.40 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 121.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.