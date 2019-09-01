Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|38.59
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.