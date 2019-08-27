Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 100.96 N/A -2.40 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.82 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $69.17, with potential upside of 88.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.