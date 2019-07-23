Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 115.96 N/A -2.35 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.59 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s potential upside is 29.09% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.