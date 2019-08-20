Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 108.68 N/A -2.40 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 13.4 and 13.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.