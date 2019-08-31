Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 64.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 59.1% respectively. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.