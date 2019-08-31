Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|38.59
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|19
|39.18
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alector Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 64.03% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 59.1% respectively. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
