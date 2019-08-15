Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 93.91 N/A -2.40 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 47.6% respectively. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.