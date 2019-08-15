Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|17
|93.91
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 47.6% respectively. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.