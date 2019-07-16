Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|18
|135.03
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 and has 23 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 117.56% and its average price target is $28.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.16%
|-0.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.3%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
