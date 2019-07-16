Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 135.03 N/A -2.35 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 and has 23 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 117.56% and its average price target is $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.