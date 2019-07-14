Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 139.07 N/A -2.35 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.43 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Soligenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.