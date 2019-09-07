Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparing side by side

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.26 N/A -2.40 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 117.12 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus target price and a 71.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 82.09%. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.