Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparison side by side

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 129,270,544.78% -49% -35.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,341,614.44% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.