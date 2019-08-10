Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 99.84 N/A -2.40 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.27 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 74.2% respectively. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.