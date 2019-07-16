Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.30% -42.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.