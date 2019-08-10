Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49.00% -35.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The potential upside of the competitors is 137.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.50% weaker performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.