Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average price target and a 82.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.