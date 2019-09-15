Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 44.89 N/A -2.40 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.