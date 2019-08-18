Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 100.68 N/A -2.40 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and has 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 20.87% and its consensus price target is $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 93.3% respectively. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.