Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|38.26
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|129.49
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Liquidity
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.33, with potential upside of 24.89%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.