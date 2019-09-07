Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.26 N/A -2.40 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 129.49 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.33, with potential upside of 24.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.