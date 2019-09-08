Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.26 N/A -2.40 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 8.1%. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.