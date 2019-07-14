Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|18
|139.07
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Liquidity
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 365.78% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2.83%
|3.52%
|-41.96%
|-31.9%
|-22.87%
|-13.34%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
