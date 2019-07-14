Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 139.07 N/A -2.35 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 365.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.