Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparing side by side

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 428.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.