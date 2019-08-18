Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 100.68 N/A -2.40 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 70.11% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 60.9%. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.